The firefighter’s union is calling on Sir Keir Starmer to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is calling on the Prime Minister to cancel the visit due to the fact that firefighters will be deployed to Chequers during the visit.

The FBU has said that the visit comes at a time when the service has been ‘stretched to breaking point’ by cuts and wildfires.

They added that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service emailed staff offering overtime for the visit.

General Secretary Steve Wright commented: “Donald Trump is a toxic, authoritarian billionaire who has waged a war on workers and the living standards of ordinary Americans, and enacted a brutal, racist anti-migrant policy at odds with basic humanitarian values.

“Rolling out the red carpet for him with an unprecedented second state visit was always a shocking move for a Labour Government.

“Now we learn that fire cover may be compromised to accommodate it. This could hamper response times and public safety.

“Keir Starmer must cancel this state visit.”

A government spokesperson has said there are “no plans to cancel the state visit,” the BBC reports.