One of the most controversial broadcasters in the UK has confirmed he will be leaving the country this week. ‘Father’ Calvin Robinson is set to successfully complete his transition from anti-immigrant preacher to actual immigrant later this month.

Who is Calvin Robinson?

The former GB News presenter, who was fired from the station earlier this year after making controversial comments about a journalist, recently stated that he could not remain in the UK while Keir Starmer is Prime Minister, hinting that he faces ‘political persecution’.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am leaving the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer’s dark Satanic Mills are not for me. But I will be back. For now, it is time to regroup. I will not cease from mental fight, nor shall my sword sleep in my hand.” | Calvin Robinson

Anti-immigrant preacher set to emigrate… to the US

Robinson has since given an interview to Dan Wootton, another former colleague of his who was dismissed from GB News in recent months. The two exiled anchors (not a typo) have bemoaned the new Labour government:

“I’m concerned that I could be arrested as I enter the airport and locked up in prison. I’m concerned that I could be stabbed on the street because of my views. There is definitely a target on my back.” | Calvin Robinson

Calvin Robinson trolled on social media

Mr. Robinson generated more controversy last month, when he celebrated the sight of a migrant boat being destroyed by a Spanish vessel. His lack of compassion for the immigrants – coming from an alleged man of God – stunned social media users.

And yet, just weeks later, the far-right figure himself decided to flee from a country he could no longer tolerate. The irony has certainly not been lost on Twitter/X, and people have directly laid into Calvin Robinson for his supposed hypocrisy.

Why isn't Calvin Robinson stopping in the closest safe country? pic.twitter.com/VYSJrUhn6f — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙪𝙮 (@V_ForVanilla) September 6, 2024

Calvin Robinson is now officially an asylum seeker, I see. pic.twitter.com/o584xAmBMO — Barry Mullins inventor of PCR (@SirMasksALot) September 6, 2024