According to an emergency alert from a UN-backed food security monitor, famine is now unfolding in Gaza.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) — who work with the UN to gauge and monitor malnutrition levels — have said: “The worst-case scenario of famine is now unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.”

They add that the only way to stop the “rapidly rising levels of starvation and death” is through “immediate, unimpeded” humanitarian access to Gaza.

Israel has faced global condemnation over the past few weeks for its military action in the Gaza Strip, with charities saying the nation’s refusal to allow aid to enter the area has led to severe malnutrition amongst Gaza’s civilian population.

While Israel announced this weekend that they would cease military operations for 10 hours each day to allow aid to enter, the UN have called these attempts a “drop in the ocean” compared with what is necessary to save the civilian population from famine.

The IPC alert also says: “Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”

Ross Smith, the UN World Food Programme Director of Emergencies has called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent any further loss of life: “It’s clearly a disaster unfolding in front of our eyes, in front of our television screens.

“This is not a warning, this is a call to action. This is unlike anything we have seen in this century.”