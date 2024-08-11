Those who have felt emboldened to riot, loot, and spew racist nonsense in the past two weeks are so are being dealt with swiftly. Michael Mongan, who shouted Islamaphobic abuse at a bus driver in Hayes on Wednesday, found himself behind bars within 48 hours.

Racist who spat at bus driver swiftly identified and arrested

The unpleasant exchange saw Mongan denied access to the bus, because he didn’t have sufficient funds to pay for his travel. The situation degenerated, to the point where the foul-mouthed passenger launched an abusive tirade towards the driver.

Among the insults, the convicted racist labelled his target as a ‘terrorist b*****d’, before spitting several times in his direction. He also lashed out physically, attacking the screen separates the driver from the public. Things could have turned much more ugly had that not been in place.

WATCH: Hayes racist filmed hurling abuse at Muslim target

After making several references to his religion, the loudmouth loser eventually disembarked the bus and stormed off. But that was far from the end of the matter. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and Mongan was swiftly convicted. He’ll be sentenced on Tuesday.

‘He will now face the consequences of his actions’

Appearing in court on Friday, he was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and criminal damage. Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said that the police’s rapid response sends a very clear message to the public:

“The bus driver who was racially abuse and spat at by Michael Mongan was simply doing his job. He and all other staff who work across London’s transport network have a right to do so in safety, free from unacceptable threats and intimidation.

“I hope the fast response from our officers sends a clear message that we will act to hold those who behave in this way to account. I’m glad Mongan has been swiftly brought to justice and will now face the consequences of his actions.”