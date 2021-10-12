The Brexit penny seems to have dropped in the Daily Express newsroom.

A new article encourages its readers to look at “hidden ways for Brits to legally get around” visiting the EU for longer than allowed under the terms of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal..

Since Britain’s exit from the bloc, UK citizens can visit the EU for 90 days out of every 180 without being required to have a visa.

Overstaying this period puts Brits at risk of deportations, fines and entry bans.

Tips to enjoy longer EU stays

But the Express asked car rental business Stress Free Car Rental for tips which would allow Britons to avoid this and benefit from longer stays in the EU.

One way is through a working holiday visa for those aged 25 to 31, which allows Brits to stay in a specific EU country for 12 months whilst working to support themselves.

Another way is by applying for citizenship in a EU country, and the easiest way to obtain it is if a Brit has ancestry in one of the bloc’s nations.

Golden visas are also available for rich Brits, if they make a large donation or buy a home, and prove the money invested is their own.

Freelance visas are awarded for three months only, but it can be turned into a residency permit which allows applicants to stay for three years.

The article is not the first to suggest a shift of the newspaper’s EU narrative after Brexit.

Higher food bills or cheaper food?

This week’s Monday front page of the Express warned UK residents to “get used to higher food bills”.

By contrast, a front page from 2016 claimed there will be “cheaper food” in the UK post-Brexit.

But now the focus was on American giant Heinz saying the cost of essential goods will increase and consumers will have to “get used to it”.

The newspaper also quoted figures from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, which say a family of four could be £1,800 worse off by the end of this year.

Last month, Brits have been warned they could see their supermarket bills soar this year as new red tape on trade with the EU comes into effect.

Price hikes, labour shortages

The alarm was sounded by the British Retail Consortium, which noted that Boris Johnson’s new trade deal has led to the reintroduction of customs checks on the trade of many products between Europe and Britain, as well as goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

And a top UK pub boss has warned that food and drinks prices are increasing because venues can no longer shield Brits from supply disruptions caused by labour shortages.

Clive Watson, founder and executive chairman of City Pub Group, called for the government to encourage EU citizens to come work in the UK, as lorry drivers and food manufacturers shortages continue to cause chaos.

He claimed there are not enough people to fill ongoing vacancies at his own pubs despite wage increases.

