Two Express articles published on almost the exact date a year apart have been lampooned by political commentator Femi Oluwole.

With the economy in dire straits, even one of the leading proponents of Britain’s split with the European Union couldn’t ignore the raft of worrying data that continues to emerge at a rate of knots.

Even eastern Europe is catching up with our sluggish GDP, while The Times pointed out this week that if the UK was a US state, it would be the poorest in the country: Mississippi wages, with Californian housing prices.

Femi has been one of the leading voices pointing this out, much to the chagrin of The Express in the past.

But the right-wing newspaper may have finally caught up as the economic reality of life outside Europe sets in. And not before time, too!

July 2022 – July 2023



What a difference a year makes…#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/Q92kuNQINX — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 31, 2023

