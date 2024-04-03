An expat expert based in Spain has warned Brits that the process of moving out to the Iberian Peninsula has got ten times more complex since Britain’s split with the European Union.

Sadie Jonas, an expat consultant in Málaga, told The London Economic that following the Brexit vote, “everything has become more complex in terms of moving to Spain”, with Brits now required to have one of four visas to stay in the country for longer than 90 days in a rolling 180-day period.

Before new Brexit rules were brought into force, Brits were allowed to stay in the country indefinitely under freedom of movement rules, which included the right to buy property and even retire in the 320+ days of sunshine that the country is known for.

Now, the picture is a lot more complex.

Unless you are a student, are lucky enough to marry an EU citizen or find a long-lost Irish grandma to get your hands on a new passport, you will need one of four visas to enter the country long-term:

Non Lucrative Visa (NLV)

An NLV, or Non Lucrative Visa, gives you residency rights but you cannot work in Spain or remotely.

This is a popular choice for the retirement crowd who have savings and are looking to move over to enjoy the long, hot sunny days without the need to seek employment.

Digital Nomad Visa

The Digital Nomad Visa is the newest visa to be released by Spanish authorities in December 2022.

It allows non-EU nationals the right to work remotely and enjoy residency in Spain.

If you apply from a Spanish consulate in the UK, you will be granted a one-year visa.

If applying from within Spain, it’s a three-year visa.

There are of course some caveats.

You must prove a minimum income (to be able to support yourself and any dependent family members/ spouse), private medical insurance for yourself and any dependants and 80 per cent of your remote work MUST be from outside of Spain.

Since being introduced, more than 5,000 people have applied for the Digital Nomad Visa, of which 4,407 of the applications have been resolved and 75 per cent were successful.

However, these figures include the first few disastrous months (those in the group from the beginning will remember!) and currently it’s estimated that 87 per cent of applications are successful.

The Golden Visa (or the Investors Visa)

If you spend €500k plus on a property, the title holder of the property is allowed a Spanish residency card.

Note that it only works for one person. If you were buying as a couple, it would have to be €500k each, i.e. a property purchase price of €1 million +.

Highly Qualified Professional Visa (or Skilled Work Visa)

The highly qualified work visa is valid for 2 years, allowing you to work for the company sponsoring your visa and live in Spain.

Only Spanish companies that meet strict criteria are eligible to apply for a Highly Qualified Professional (HQP) residency permit, so be sure to check that your company or prospective company qualifies.

Other Brexit complications

Of course, complication caused by the UK’s split with the EU don’t end there.

Post-Brexit rules also mean that drivers from the UK can no longer use their licence freely as a long-term solution.

For anyone planning to live in Spain for more than six months, you must make an appointment with the DGT office in Spain (the equivalent of the DVLA) to rescind your British licence and be issued a Spanish one.

It does involve a lot of paperwork but thankfully doesn’t involve a practical or theory test, but you do have to do a psychometric test to check you vision, hearing and reflexes.

Help at hand

All these complications are just the start of a (still worthwhile) move to Spain. Without the obvious pull of the 320+ days of sunshine, the cost of living is still lower than in the UK.

There is help at hand for those who can’t speak Spanish via expats who have been through the process and can navigate the various Spanish government websites.

Once you’re on the ground in Spain, they’ll ensure you have the correct paperwork and make the myriad appointments necessary upon arrival with the police station, town hall and schools.

Visit Sadiejonas.es to find out more.

Related: Government ‘dodging scrutiny’ of post-Brexit trade deals, says MP