The heatwave that hit the UK in the summer of 1976 was one of the longest in living memory and triggered the most significant drought for at least the last 150 years.

In 1976, there were 15 consecutive days when temperatures reached 32C (89.6F) or higher somewhere in the UK, according to the Met Office.

That year was also marked by standpipes in the streets, water rationing and the appointment of a Minster for Drought.

So there was no doubt it was hot, very hot.

But is the current heatwave similar to 1976 or is this something more concerning?

2022 summer heatwave

A health boss has warned the forecast for high temperatures could result in people dying while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said people should be resilient enough to “enjoy the sunshine”.

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday, with Peterborough expected to hit 37C and Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln set to hit 36C – while temperatures could hit 40C in London on Tuesday.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, has said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

So with the concern about climate change in mind, Kevin Pluck shared a graphic on Twitter that compares the two heat maps of the world, and as you can see it looks a lot worse now than it did back in that scorching summer in the 70s.

Just like summer 1976 pic.twitter.com/bQoS9ioxVP — Kevin Pluck (@kevpluck) July 15, 2022

He also followed up with a thread explainer:

Since 1976 humans have increased the CO₂ concentration 27% from 330ppm to 420ppm by emitting 100 times more CO₂ than all the world's volcanoes combined. https://t.co/kuxUXIF8fx — Kevin Pluck (@kevpluck) July 16, 2022

Join me in a mass tweet this Sunday 19:00 UTC! https://t.co/8OchGGLXho — Kevin Pluck (@kevpluck) July 16, 2022

Reactions

People were shocked by the comparison:

For anyone saying “I survived 1976”, it’s hotter than 1976, and you’re not as young as you were. Be careful in the heat! https://t.co/k317noOhFy — Becca ⚡️ (@llamasareright) July 17, 2022

If this doesn’t convince you of global warming then you’re a fool. #ClimateEmergency #climatebreakdown https://t.co/SSLldz6FY0 — Euan C (@anrk303) July 17, 2022

Great video showing the difference between 1976 and 2022. The climate is definitely telling us something. https://t.co/egp58mcnpv — Margaret Howard #Peace and Justice #Protect NHS 💙 (@333maggiemay) July 17, 2022

This. Just this. Don't even know what to say. 😥😥 https://t.co/lk1uILO5X0 — Baroness Bertie of cheese and wine. (@Bertie30570126) July 17, 2022

This infographic will be haunting my dreams. There's so much to fight for & against in the world today, but focus on the climate crisis must come first. Luckily many of the politicians who are against climate aid are also fascists & misogynists, so at least voting should be easy. https://t.co/F1mINjAQ6g — Kate (@KateInTheTrees) July 17, 2022

Our Planet is Burning, We're in the Sixth Mass Extinction Event and Eco-Systems are collapsing and yet, it feels like nothing is being done to stop it.



We don't get another shot at this. https://t.co/bweuMKXZ7O — Cal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Generic_Tweetin) July 17, 2022

If you think this is comparable to 1976 you've not understood what is happening.https://t.co/4l6694J11K — Some bloke 💢 #JohnsonOut 💢 #FBPPR (@activ8) July 17, 2022

