











An England fan with Winston Churchill tattooed across his torso has been making the rounds on social media.

Eagle-eyed spectators spotted the shirtless man sporting the World War leader across his rib cage, depicted sporting the familiar V for victory sign.

It comes as Raheem Sterling’s first major tournament goal got England’s Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start as Gareth Southgate’s side overcame World Cup semi-final foes Croatia.

Three years on from their heartbreaking extra-time loss at the Luzhniki, the Three Lions exacted some sort of revenge by triumphing in the Group D opener at a pulsating, partially filled Wembley.

A smattering of jeers could be heard when players took the knee before kick-off, but they were largely drowned out by cheers.

It is the first major men’s international tournament match on home soil since Euro 96.

