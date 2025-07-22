Ellen DeGeneres has said “everything is better” in the UK compared to America, after she and her wife moved to escape Donald Trump’s presidency.

Settled in the cottage-scattered paradise of the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi, the 67-year-old recently spoke onstage with broadcaster Richard Bacon at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, where he asked if the rumours were accurate that Trump’s return to the White House was the reason the couple emigrated.

READ NEXT: Jon Stewart sends perfect message to CBS for ‘bending knee’ to Trump

DeGeneres replied “yes”, while revealing that the original idea was for her and de Rossi to spend a quarter of the year in the UK.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’,” she told Bacon. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Waxing lyrical about their new surroundings, DeGeneres went on to add: “It’s absolutely beautiful. We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty.

“The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.

“We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.”

Following the cancellation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, she’s yet to step back into the world of television.

“I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren’t really paying attention as much to televisions, because we’re so inundated with with information and entertainment,” she said.

As for her next career move, she noted: “I just don’t know what that is yet. I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I’m a little bit bored.”