Jon Stewart delivered one perfect, simple, brilliant message to any broadcasters who bow down to Donald Trump to “protect their bottom line.”

Last week, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was being cancelled by CBS, and would come to an end next May.

CBS’ shock announcement came just two weeks after the channel’s parent company Paramount settled a lawsuit with Trump stemming from a CBS interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

In a statement, CBS said canning Colbert’s show was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night [television]” and “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters.”

But the lawsuit, combined with the fact that Colbert has been one of the most vocal Trump critics on US television, has prompted some to accuse CBS and Paramount of cowing to political pressure from the White House.

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled.



If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

And Colbert’s fellow late night host, Jon Stewart, has left no one in doubt about his views on the matter.

During his Daily Show on Monday night, the presenter made the issue the focus of his opening monologue, which finished with a very clear message from Stewart.

Near the end of his monologue, Stewart said: “To those institutions, to those corporations, advertisers and universities and law firms, all of them – if you still think that bending the knee to Trump will save you, I have one thing to say.”

Stewart then launched into song, and as a gospel choir appeared behind him, delivered one simple message over and over again: “Go f**k yourself!”

Jon Stewart responded to CBS bowing down to Trump and canceling Colbert pic.twitter.com/hV1qoZ40Da — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 22, 2025

You can watch the whole clip below.