Ed Conway has pinpointed the exact moment migration figures started to rocket – and it makes for sober reading for Brexiteers.

Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put net migration to the UK in the year to December 2022 higher than previously thought. However, the figure for the year to June 2023 is estimated to be lower, at 672,000.

Most people arriving in the UK in the year ending June 2023 were non-EU nationals (968,000), followed by EU (129,000) and British (84,000), the ONS said.

Study remained the biggest contributor to non-EU immigration in that period, accounting for 39 per cent, largely unchanged compared with the previous period.

The next biggest contributor to non-EU immigration was migrants coming for work – having risen to 33 per cent, from 23 per cent in the year ending June 2022, and largely attributed to people on health and care visas.

Arrivals of people via humanitarian routes have fallen from 19 per cent to 9 per cent over the same period, the ONS said, with most of these made up of Ukrainians and British Nationals (Overseas) arrivals from Hong Kong.

This analysis from Ed Conway has been doing the rounds on social media, and it makes for some pretty enlightening viewing:

Any politician who campaigned for Brexit cannot now legitimately complain about the increase in migration. They are directly responsible for it: https://t.co/qsYgIUPXhi — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) November 24, 2023

