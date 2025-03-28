Economist Gary Stevenson has been praised following his appearance on Question Time, where he got into a debate with GB News presenter Camilla Tominey about a wealth tax.

Stevenson, who has risen to prominence in recent weeks through his calls for a wealth tax on millionaires and billionaires in the UK, was one of the five panel members on Thursday’s edition of Question Time.

Alongside him were Treasury minister Darren Jones, Conservative MP Richard Holden, Lid Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper and Daily Telegraph journalist and GB News presenter Camilla Tominey.

The first question of the night related to Rachel Reeves’ spring statement from this week in which she announced Labour would be introducing more cuts to the welfare bill.

When asked who should “plug the deficit, benefit claimants or billionaires,” Stevenson was quick to explain why he believes a wealth tax is the answer to Britain’s problems.

He pointed out how such taxes had worked to redistribute wealth in the mid 20th century, and how the rich had got richer following Covid.

Gary Stevenson asks why millionaires and billionaires are not being taxed more #BBCQT



When Fiona Bruce asks why he thinks a wealth tax will work when other countries have abandoned it



Gary Stevenson points out we did it before in the 50s, 60s and 70s, and it worked then, so it… pic.twitter.com/Fwn4cgfAb6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 27, 2025

The suggestion of a wealth tax didn’t go down too well with Tominey though. Using the argument of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who lives in Monaco, she argued billionaires would leave the UK if a wealth tax was implemented, and end up paying nothing to the Treasury at all.

Stevenson took her to task on this, and pointed out how loopholes are often put into tax law that seem to target the rich, allowing them to avoid said tax anyway.

As Tominey floundered, trying to claim it wouldn’t be possible to make sure the money from a tax went to the right people and not “train drivers,” Stevenson continued to dismantle her argument.

Reacting on X, some said he “humiliated” the journalist, and Stevenson was roundly praised for his Question Time appearance.

Camilla Tominey humiliated on #BBCQT



Gary Stevenson explains how we have given away national assets to rich people, so we should tax rich people



Camilla Tominey dismisses the call to tax rich people by saying everyone pays taxes



Gary Stevenson explains to tax the rich on… pic.twitter.com/tRMck20geF — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 28, 2025

“Why are we taxing working people more than billionaires?”



Gary Stevenson doing God’s work on #bbcqt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yzs3g5D0EP — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 27, 2025

Gary Stevenson on #bbcqt



“Why are we taxing working people more than billionaires?”



There is always an alternative. Tax the rich. pic.twitter.com/YmFmfQcZHm — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) March 27, 2025

"Who should plug the deficit, benefits claimants or billionaires?"



Labour & Tory feeble responses to this great question met with deafening silence.



Man describing his disabled daughter's situation: loud applause.



Gary Stevenson: "Tax the billionaires!" Loud applause.#bbcqt — Tom Scott 🇺🇦 (@Tom___Scott) March 27, 2025

