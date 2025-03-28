Therefore, SAP implementation or migration to SAP requires a high level of proficiency, which poses additional challenges to businesses of different sizes.

In this article, we’ll define SAP consulting, describe the role of such services in effective SAP software adoption, and provide information on how to find a SAP consulting company.

What is SAP consulting?

SAP consulting presupposes helping individual companies prepare for SAP implementation, integration, or migration and supporting them during all SAP-related processes.

SAP consultants collaborate with their clients in different stages of SAP migration, from ideation and design to implementation and ongoing support. At every stage, they perform specific tasks, mainly:

Discovery stage

At the discovery stage, SAP consultants work closely with stakeholders to establish their vision and then provide an analysis of the system to circle out the technical steps needed to implement that vision.

After the complete analysis of the system and stakeholder needs, SAP consultants present stakeholders with the potential variants of SAP implementation paths and choose the one preferred by business owners. Project documentation, like contracts, technical documentation, etc., is prepared at this stage.

Design stage

At the design stage, SAP consultants craft custom solutions in accordance with the needs established at the first stage. They start with the presentation of a minimum viable product (MVP), test the early version, and implement improvements. Further, they prepare blueprints and establish the success metrics, or, in other words, give the stakeholders a clearer understanding of how implementing SAP will help them achieve certain goals.

Implementation stage

The actual job of implementing SAP solutions is done at the implementation stage. Consultants prepare legacy systems for SAP implementation, configure separate SAP modules, and provide testing and troubleshooting. At this stage, the system goes live. In the case of a successful launch, the transfer knowledge step finalises the stage.

Support stage

Quite often, companies hiring SAP developers continue their contracts for ongoing maintenance and technical support. This is quite an important decision, as the online threat grows exponentially, and dealing with it requires a lot of time and money, while SAP consulting services have the right expertise to provide the needed support.

The Importance of SAP Consulting

As the SAP system is complex, it requires changing legacy software, transferring databases, and training staff. A SAP partner will be necessary for businesses to handle internal change management successfully. This way, any company can ensure that the profits of SAP migration will outweigh the challenges.

Another important role of SAP consultants is helping with finance. An SAP transition project is a costly process that needs planning.

For example, a company may need some of the SAP functionality in the first place and postpone implementing other features. In this case, an SAP consulting company can make a plan with an exact budget calculation. What is more important is that consulting can help a business build a clear picture of how to make money from SAP.

How To Select the Right SAP Consulting Company?

Clear communication skills, proven project success, and relevant industry expertise are key factors that distinguish a talented SAP consulting company.

Therefore, before selecting the right consulting company, it is necessary to check on the existing expertise, paying special attention to experience in your business niche.

Here are some steps to take before making a choice:

Check the portfolio and references of the company you want to work with to see how they build customer relationships. The number of long-term partnerships and repeat orders will be a great sign of quality. Ask the vendor about their experience in your business niche and how they addressed the most common challenges. Check on their communication strategies and tools and agree on scheduled communication rounds so you can always keep track of the project. Carefully study the legal, security, and compliance documentation of the company you plan to work with.

Summing up

As the world moves towards digital transformation, many businesses always seek new ways to ensure the high quality of their digital operations. SAP consulting companies become a bridge between growing business needs and the increasing variety of solutions offered by software providers.