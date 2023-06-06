A foul-mouthed conversation between Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster was accidentally aired live on GB News today.
In an awkward hot mic moment during the breakfast show, producers had to mute the sound after the presenters chatted to each other unaware that they were being broadcast live.
Webster sat laughing, before saying: “I’m a b****? If only they knew”, before Holmes, who was sat perfecting his hair at the time, turned to his co-host and said: “Now how the f*** do you get home today?”
The sound quickly cut out and the rest of their conversation was muted, but they still didn’t seem to realise what was going on.
Watch the clip below:
