Donald Trump has claimed that “no one did more” than the USA to win World War Two.

In his latest post to his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President said that “nobody was close” to America when it came to “strength, bravery, or military brilliance,”, in both WW1 and WW2.

He also claimed that America “never celebrates” their victories due to the fact that they “don’t have leaders anymore”.

The full statement read: “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II.

“I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Victory Day is observed in Russia on May 9 every year to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis in WW2.

Across Europe, VE (Victory in Europe) Day is celebrated on May 8, the day when Nazi Germany surrendered in 1945.

Russia recently declared a 72-hour ceasefire to their ongoing conflict with Ukraine to mark Victory Day.

