Donald Trump has said ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been caught.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: “I think we have him. I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody.”

He added that ‘someone that was very close to him turned him in’ before mentioning a ‘minister, father’. According to Trump, the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk is “28 or 29.”

Trump said that he hopes the suspect, if found guilty, gets the death penalty.

He said that the suspect is currently at police headquarters.

BREAKING: President Trump on Charlie Kirk suspected assassin: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." pic.twitter.com/wAAGegrrWI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

On Thursday, the FBI released an image of a person of interest in the shooting, and this was followed by the release of footage of the suspect fleeing the scene.

Right-wing influencer and Trump loyalist Kirk was shot in the neck whilst he was speaking at a Utah university even on Thursday.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

It was later confirmed by Donald Trump that Kirk had died following his injuries.

The president has faced criticism for his reaction to Kirk’s death though, particularly for a video message he shared afterwards which was slammed as ‘divisive and disgraceful’ by some.