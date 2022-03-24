Dog walkers across Britain are being urged to put their waste in cheeky ‘Poo Tins’ – which bear a picture of the Russian president’s face.

Bins have popped up in towns including Reading and Nuneaton – and now in the seaside spot of Weston-super-Mare.

Roger Fry, 73, came across a ‘Poo Tin’ whilst out with his Golden Retriever in Somerset earlier today (24/03).

He said: “It’s a poo bin I regularly visit with my dog Rosie. She’s plodding along completely oblivious to what’s going on in the world.

“I turn to put the poo bag in the bin as I do every morning and I was faced with this sudden light of humour. It lifted my spirits for the day.”

