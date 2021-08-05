What first springs to mind when you think of Britain?
The White Cliffs of Dover, the Lake District, thatched cottages and pubs that have served customers for over a thousand years.
Well, Dan Snow, in an attempt to summarise all that is great about this green and pleasant land, asked people to share images that could only be taken in this country.
The son of Jon Snow and keen historian does have a cheeky side, but even he couldn’t have predicted the outcome.
This thread has gone exactly as I’d hoped. https://t.co/68JYzegD1X— Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) August 4, 2021
And while some people did send some lovely pictures, the overarching response was pretty bleak!
We’ve picked out the best of the reactions:
Reactions
1.
August 5, 2021
2.
Britain at peak fitness level. pic.twitter.com/cTAUKcYmG4— Maya Mitter (@libelulle1) August 5, 2021
3.
August 5, 2021
4.
August 4, 2021
5.
First three replies to Dan Snow on my timeline… 😂😂😂— Matthew Butler (@matthewjbutler) August 4, 2021
I love this country sometimes – brings a tear to your eye. pic.twitter.com/fVH9AAxF13
6.
August 4, 2021
7.
August 4, 2021
8.
Stephen Smith. A man declared ‘fit for work’ by the Tory Govt, denied sickness benefits, and who died shortly after. pic.twitter.com/qnLlz8PJAH— Red North (@RednorthUK) August 5, 2021
9.
Only Britain or Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/tcApUxsSrf— Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) August 4, 2021
10.
August 4, 2021
11.
August 4, 2021
12.
August 4, 2021
13.
August 4, 2021
14.
August 5, 2021
15.
Maybe this one? pic.twitter.com/J5Tc5ZLo6V— Kzaz #GTTO #FBPE 🌹💙 (@kiasazand) August 4, 2021
16.
August 4, 2021
17.
August 4, 2021
18.
August 4, 2021
