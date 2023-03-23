Boris Johnson’s three-hour grilling at the Privileges Committee dominates Thursday’s UK newspapers, with a focus on the former prime minister’s fate and dramatic descriptions of both humiliation and defiance.

Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.

During what Metro describes as “bad-tempered” exchanges, Johnson insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

The Privileges Committee could recommend his suspension from the Commons, and if a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Johnson’s seat could be triggered.

Reacting to the dramatic day, The Daily Telegraph said Johnson was “besieged but defiant” in its front page headline, while The Daily Express leads on “bullish” Johnson’s promise that he did not lie to MPs.

But by far the most gushing coverage came from the Daily Mail, which said Johnson was “as agile as a cat” and “pure box office”, with Sarah Vine writing: “Not since Johnny Depp took on Amber Heard has a courtroom drama been so hotly anticipated.”

She describes Johnson as “the Captain Jack Sparrow of British politics” and a “buccaneer and charming rogue”.

The front page has provoked quite the reaction on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

This is quite a significant front page. They are not even pretending to assess evidence or report facts, for obvious reasons. Instead, they insist that people who know Johnson to be pathologically dishonest are somehow equivalent to delusional cultists who insist that he isn’t. pic.twitter.com/aCgxKQJzjy — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 23, 2023

The original freelancers were mercenaries; Sarah Vine is a mercenary for Rothermere. There is no morality there, no guiding purpose beyond the contract. She is a howling void; a bad writer in a miasma of bad vibes; a person who actively makes the world worse with every word. pic.twitter.com/VPG7HkodRj — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) March 22, 2023

Agile as a cat? Maybe if that cat was Garfield… pic.twitter.com/JRqpQA5WzZ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 23, 2023

has Sarah Vine ever seen a cat before or is she like one of those medieval artists whose interpretation of an animal was based on rumours pic.twitter.com/7ukkWKDCIv — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 22, 2023

Today’s Daily Mail is even more Truman Show than normal. pic.twitter.com/WKoCKCbsLb — David Yelland (@davidyelland) March 23, 2023

