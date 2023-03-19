The Daily Mail has announced redundancy plans in response to dwindling print readership numbers.

Ted Verity, the newspaper’s editor, said the title will be brought ‘much closer together’ with its sister titles Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

Staff at the Mail on Sunday are expecting to bear most of the job losses, although Verity said the weekend newspaper would retain its “distinct characters, columnists and senior staff” but hinted that more junior roles are at risk.

He told staff: “We need to be nimble, open to new ideas and we need to make sure our newsroom is structured in a way that allows us the greatest possible collaboration across titles and platforms.

“So the next phase of this process will involve bringing the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday much closer together.

“This kind of collaboration – with everyone working together for the same goal of getting our stories read by as many people worldwide as possible, in whatever form they choose – is the key to the future.

“This is critical because there’s no question that the opportunities for future growth now are digital.”

The Daily Mail still lays claim to be the biggest selling print newspaper in the UK, selling an average of 797,704 copies a day in the latest official figures – although this is down 12 per cent on the same time last year.

Verity said the increased cost of newsprint is causing difficulties for the entire newspaper industry, which has been hit by substantial increases in the cost of the paper that newspapers are printed on.

