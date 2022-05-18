The Daily Mail has tried to pin today’s record-breaking inflation numbers on the Bank of England’s work from home policy, much to the bemusement of people on social media.

The rate of inflation increased at its fastest rate on record last month, according to new official figures.

Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 9 per cent in the year to April, up from an already high 7 per cent in March, the Office for National Statistics said.

It was the fastest measured rate since records began in 1989, and the ONS estimates it was the highest since 1982.

A large portion of the rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54 per cent for the average household at the start of April.

The price of food is also expected to be hit by inflationary pressures, with the bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, saying “apocalyptic” price rises are on the way due to the war in Ukraine.

But according to the Mail, there is a good explanation for why inflation is currently well above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

Their front-page lead today blamed it on the bank’s work from home policy, which requires staff to only come into the office one day a week.

As Josiah Mortimer points out, it is worth remembering that the Metro is owned by DMG Media, which relies on commuters for ad revenue.

Maybe THAT’S why they’re so incensed people are being allowed to work on a flexible basis these days.

More absolute tosh on the front page over Bank of England workers today pic.twitter.com/s3dE0jNA6c — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) May 18, 2022

Related: What was Theresa May’s Irish Backstop deal?