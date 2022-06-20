Allegations that Boris Johnson offered Carrie Symonds a lucrative job in the Foreign Office are accurate, according to the PM’s former aide, who said the truth is “worse”.

This weekend the Sunday Times spiked an article by Simon Walters concerning a high-paid position offered to the prime minister’s wife during his time as foreign secretary.

The story appeared in first editions of the newspaper but was replaced by a story about European Court of Human Rights judges when second editions were sent out.

Alastair Campbell branded the cover-up as ‘the death of journalism’ in the UK, taking a swipe at the right-wing papers who ‘make excuses’ for Johnson’s crimes.

Walters has also spoken out, saying he stands by the story “100 per cent”.

Talking to the New European, he said: “I was in lengthy and detailed communication with No 10 at a high level, Ben Gascoigne and Mrs Johnson’s spokeswoman for up to 48 hours before the paper went to press.

“At no point did any of them offer an on-the-record denial of any element of the story.”

Dominic Cummings took to Twitter to give his view on the matter.

He said the missing story “is true” and that the Times is “pathetic” to have pulled it.

The PM’s former aide also said Johnson tried to appoint Symonds to a government job in the third quarter of 2020, when he was the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The 'missing story' (pulled by Times after no10 call Fri night) is true. Walters repeatedly published accurate stories, e.g on illegal donations. Times pathetic to have folded & shd reverse ferret. Truth is worse! 🛒 wanted to appoint girlfriend to gvt job in Q3 2020 too — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) June 19, 2022

