An article published by The Spectator has been branded “creepy” and “misogynistic” by Labour MP Dawn Butler.

Cosmo Landesman argued in favour of a man’s right to gape in the piece after a Transport for London poster campaign warned people against “intrusive staring”.

The campaign aims to keep women safe against “common examples of sexual harassment”, including cat calling, exposing, upskirting and touching.

In his rebuttal, Landesman went on a Tube ride “to stare at women”, using a variety of stares from “sexy beast” to “pervy bloke”.

He argued it was “impossible to resist the gravitational pull” of an attractive face.

The strange point of view has been met with plenty of vitriol online, with the British Transport Police even deciding to get involved.

They responded: “The BTP made it implicitly clear that ‘pervy bloke stares’ are not welcome on the Tube, or any public transport vehicles for that matter. The group also reassured victims that they will take all complaints about intrusive staring seriously.

“Women who’ve been on the receiving end of this behaviour know when it’s intrusive, and we’ll always take them seriously. If you’re ever made to feel uncomfortable, please do text us on 61016. Oh, and please don’t travel on the tube to try out your “pervy bloke stare”, thanks.”

Reaction

If you’ve read this…article, you may have thought: “22 weeks in jail? Just for staring at someone? That can’t possibly be true, can it?”



And you’d be right. It’s absolute horseshit. pic.twitter.com/Bque3jlwSd — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 28, 2022

The Spectator has seriously just published a column by Cosmo Landesman about how it is OK to stare at women on public transport. It is every bit as creepy and reactionary as you'd imagine. I won't give the original link clicks, so here is an archive link: https://t.co/nVdVhGpDYF — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) April 28, 2022

Cosmo Landesman, creepily staring at women on the train for a Spectator article, has clearly never been told not to stare at women by, you know, a woman. Maybe he doesn’t know any. pic.twitter.com/0njGGlDoQd — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) April 28, 2022

'Then, the police arrived. I kept staring, and one of the coppers warned me. So I started staring at him. They put me in the slammer, so I put a cold hard stare on, at a couple of drug dealers. They beat me but I didn't stop staring. I'm in hospital now staring at my drips.' — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) April 28, 2022

