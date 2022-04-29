An article published by The Spectator has been branded “creepy” and “misogynistic” by Labour MP Dawn Butler.
Cosmo Landesman argued in favour of a man’s right to gape in the piece after a Transport for London poster campaign warned people against “intrusive staring”.
The campaign aims to keep women safe against “common examples of sexual harassment”, including cat calling, exposing, upskirting and touching.
In his rebuttal, Landesman went on a Tube ride “to stare at women”, using a variety of stares from “sexy beast” to “pervy bloke”.
He argued it was “impossible to resist the gravitational pull” of an attractive face.
The strange point of view has been met with plenty of vitriol online, with the British Transport Police even deciding to get involved.
They responded: “The BTP made it implicitly clear that ‘pervy bloke stares’ are not welcome on the Tube, or any public transport vehicles for that matter. The group also reassured victims that they will take all complaints about intrusive staring seriously.
“Women who’ve been on the receiving end of this behaviour know when it’s intrusive, and we’ll always take them seriously. If you’re ever made to feel uncomfortable, please do text us on 61016. Oh, and please don’t travel on the tube to try out your “pervy bloke stare”, thanks.”
Reaction
