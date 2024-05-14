A nightclub in Coventry has come under fire after announcing an appearance by Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real Martha’, drawing accusations of exploitation.

Fiona Harvey, identified as the inspiration behind the character Martha from the Netflix series “Baby Reindeer,” is scheduled to sign autographs and take pictures at Kasbah Nightclub on Saturday, 18 May. This appearance follows her recent interview on Piers Morgan’s YouTube channel, where she denied stalking comedian Richard Gadd and refuted claims of sending him 41,000 emails and over 100 letters.

The club’s Facebook post, touting the event as a “world exclusive,” reads: “A personal appearance by Fiona Harvey aka Martha of Baby Reindeer this Saturday 18th May. She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains! Tag a friend who loves a bit of curtain hanging.”

Did we stutter https://t.co/8nzLnhODq1 — Kasbah Nightclub (@KasbahCoventry) May 13, 2024

However, the announcement has sparked outrage on social media. Critics have labeled the event as “absolutely vile” and accused the nightclub of exploiting a vulnerable individual. One social media user commented, “This isn’t ok, don’t take advantage of someone so vulnerable.” Another added, “I hope this is a joke, she shouldn’t have a platform end of.”

Despite repeated attempts, The London Economic has been unable to get a response from the nightclub regarding whether the event is genuine or a hoax.

During her interview with Piers Morgan, which has garnered nearly 4 million views within 12 hours, the 58-year-old Harvey claimed she had only met Gadd a few times and sent him “less than 10 emails.” This contradicts Netflix’s statement that the emails depicted in the show were actual messages sent by Harvey to Gadd.

As the controversy continues to unfold, many are questioning the ethics of giving a platform to someone involved in such a disturbing case, with concerns over the potential exploitation of mental health issues for profit.

