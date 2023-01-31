Christine Hamilton has lashed out at Sam Smith over the release of their new video for the hit single ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends’.

The media personality and author described the video as “obscene”, “debauched” and “pornographic” in comments that have been dubbed “homophobic” by the Independent’s Louis Chilton.

She said the video will be seen by “impressionable young children who deserve better role models than him.

“He should be ashamed of himself seeking publicity in this damaging way.”

But Hamilton seems to have overlooked the fact that she herself dressed up as a drag queen on the BBC during her heyday.

I wonder what the difference is?

