Chris Packham has been reported to police for sniffing a goshawk chick during a television segment.

Environmental activist and BBC presenter was celebrating the return of the protected species while filming The One Show. Goshawks were all but extinct as a breeding bird in the UK by the end of the 19th century due to a loss of habitat and persecution from gamekeepers, according to the Woodland Trust.

But their population is now slowly recovering, with an estimated 542 birds in the wild in 2017.

Packham, LBC reports, was pictured posing with three goshawks, having promoted the show on Instagram writing: “Tonight on The One Show I get up close and very personal with some New Forest Goshawks!”

Packham was seen sniffing a chick on TV in order to experience its “characteristic scent or perfume” after the birds had been involved in a series of scientific tests.

But this prompted one viewer to report the presenter to police over whether he had disturbed the rare animals, and of the BBC had a license for this.

The man who complained to the police told The Telegraph: “I watched the programme and was struck by the way Mr Packham was handling and sniffing the birds.

“These birds are Schedule 1 protected and it is a crime to ‘intentionally or recklessly disturb at, on or near an active nest’.”

Packham has insisted he has done nothing wrong. “Raptor persecution is illegal yet every year a huge number of goshawks are killed by gamekeepers … not by scientists or people in the media,” he said.

“All three of these birds fledged the nest – let’s hope they survive.”

Removing goshawks from their nests for scientific research is allowed.

The Times further reported that the BBC believes Packham was helping measure, weigh and ring, while acting under supervision.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: “We received a report on July 2 relating to an alleged offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is currently being reviewed by our Countrywatch team.”

The BBC has said The One Show had permission to film and and “followed all protocols around filming wildlife.”

