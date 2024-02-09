Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins – whose company sported a giant ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ poster above its Waterloo office – has blasted Nigel Farage over the UK’s split with the European Union, saying “it’s not worked and it’s not going to work.”

The businessman appeared on GB News to mark the fourth anniversary of the official split from the EU, and didn’t take kindly to suggestions that the country didn’t Brexit ‘properly’, which is the excuse currently being dished out by Nigel Farage.

Speaking to Beverly Turner and Andrew Pierce he said: “I think it’s a bit of a poor excuse from Nigel there that they haven’t done it properly.

“The facts are, Nigel, that it’s not worked, it’s not going to work. Yes, we will rejoin.

“It’s going to be unavoidable not to join because I think it’s getting worse and worse for us. I mean, is the NHS better because we’re out of Europe?

“No, they’re not, because they’re not employing more staff. Is the building trade better off? No.

“Is traveling abroad or to the EU? No. Are we better off with food prices because of the EU? No.

“Are we better off with imports and exports? No, because they’re taking longer. The overall result is that we’re not better off.”

Watch the fiery clip in full below:

