The daughter of Captain Tom Moore has been accused of using her father’s name to build a spa and pool complex at her home.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband Colin told planners they wanted an office for the Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up in their father’s name following his fundraising efforts during the first Covid lockdown.

They wanted permission for the ‘office’ to be built at their £1.2million home, but then reportedly built a pool house, the Sun reports.

The couple applied in their own name for planning permission, but apparently used the Captain Tom Foundation’s name in the statements they submitted over heritage, and design and access.

The charity’s trustees said in a statement: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”

The couple said in August 2021 the space was “urgently required” for presentations and memorabilia.

After the annex was approved, a retrospective application for the spa complex was refused last year.

Captain Tom captured the hearts of millions across the UK during the first Covid lockdown when he walked laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS ahead of his 100th birthday.

By the time his fundraising efforts came to an end, almost £39m was raised for the health service.

As a result, he was knighted and the Captain Tom Foundation was set up in May 2020 by his daughter, which pledged to support four charities chosen by the late Captain and his family – The Royal British Legion, Mind, Helen & Douglas House, and Willen Hospice.

In February 2021, he passed away at the age of 100.

Since his passing, the foundation has been embroiled in controversy though.

In May 2022, it was investigated over concerns about its accounts, and this was followed by reports that the charity tried to appoint Mrs Ingram-Moore as its CEO on a six-figure salary.

The appointment was blocked by the Charity Commission.

The watchdog announced in June 2022 that they were investigating the foundation after “identifying concerns about the charity’s management, including about the charity’s independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them.”

