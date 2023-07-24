Telford (TF) is statistically the luckiest postcode in the UK, a new study has found.



The new research, conducted by online casino site Mr Spin, analysed the latest available data from lottery.co.uk to assess which UK postcodes are prone to winning the Postcode Lottery the most.



It is estimated that 60 per cent of households play the Postcode Lottery. To achieve a fair and accurate ranking, the number of estimated active players in each postcode was divided by 10,000 before being further multiplied by the number of wins in that postcode since records began (2011).

That ultimately determined how many wins each postcode has per 10,000 households. The postcodes were then ranked from luckiest to unluckiest accordingly.

The 10 luckiest postcodes in the UK:

Postcode / Location Wins No. Households (est.) No. Active Players (est.) Wins per 10k households TF (Telford) 216 85,432 51,259 42.14 SY (Shrewsbury) 361 144,748 86,849 41.57 EX (Exeter) 577 235,920 141,552 40.76 LA (Lancaster) 343 143,130 85,878 39.94 TA (Taunton) 321 139,322 83,593 38.40 DL (Darlington) 357 156,929 94,157 37.91 LL (Llandudno) 518 232,718 139,631 37.10 SP (Salisbury) 210 94,762 56,857 36.93 SA (Swansea) 686 315,848 189,509 36.20 LN (Lincoln) 267 126,445 75,867 35.19





Telford (TF) is the luckiest postcode in the UK. Although it has only seen 216 postcode wins in its history, the town averages 42.1 Postcode Lottery winners in every 10,000 households which is the highest average across the country.

Shrewsbury (SY) ranked in second. Although the Shropshire based town has significantly more active players than Telford (86,849), it averages just shy of 42 winners every 10,000 households (41.57).

Exeter (EX) is the only other postcode to average more than 40 (40.76) wins per 10,000 households. The Southwest postcode also has the second largest number of active players (141,552) out of the top 10 luckiest postcodes.

The city was closely followed by Lancaster (LA) who ranked in fourth with 39.94 wins per 10,000 homes.



Taunton (TA) is home to the fifth luckiest postcode in the UK. The county town of Somerset averages 38.4 wins per 10,000 households. Meanwhile, Darlington (DL), which has seen 357 wins since records began, averages 37.91 wins per 10,000 homes.



Llandudno (LL) is Wales’ luckiest postcode and the seventh luckiest postcode in the entire UK. With a huge 518 wins since records began, the seaside town averages just over 37 wins (37.1) per 10,000 households.

Salisbury (SP) ranked in eighth. Although the postcode has seen the fewest number of wins (210) out of any of the 10 luckiest postcodes, it still averages a higher percentage of wins per 10,000 households than most of the postcodes in the UK (36.93).

Swansea (SA) is the ninth luckiest postcode in the UK and is Wales’ second luckiest postcode. With a whopping 686 wins since records began – the highest number out of any of the top 10 – the postcode averages just over 36 wins (36.2) per 10,000 households.



Lincoln (LN) rounds off the top 10 luckiest postcodes in the UK. The East Midlands-based postcode has seen 267 wins since records began and averages 35.19 wins per 10,000 households.