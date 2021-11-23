The Brit Awards will scrap male and female categories at the awards ceremony next year, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

Prizes will be handed out to the artist of the year and the international artist of the year, replacing best male and female solo artist and best international male and female solo artist.

The Brits academy has faced pressure to do away with its male and female-specific awards and says the move will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of The Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible”.

“Reflective of the society we live in”

Popstar Sam Smith, who won the critics’ choice prize in 2014 and identifies as non-binary, using the pronouns they/them, has previously called for the move, saying they looked forward to a time when awards shows were “reflective of the society we live in”.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature four new awards, which will all be decided by public vote – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

Meanwhile, the song of the year prize will also recognise the featured artists, rather than just the lead artists or named collaborators.

The show will return on February 8 2022, with comedian Mo Gilligan on hosting duties, replacing Jack Whitehall, who has helmed the event in recent years.

Gilligan said: “It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 Brit Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked.

Red carpet show

“We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

The nominations show The Brits Are Coming will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama, who will also host the red carpet show.

Tom March, Brit chair and co-president of Polydor Records, said: “It is important that The Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible.

“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.

“I’m really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a Brit.

“The 2022 show is shaping up really well, Mo is going to be an excellent host and I am thankful to him along with Clara and Maya for being part of this year’s Brits.”

The Brit Awards 2022 will air on ITV on February 8 live from the 02 Arena in London.

Positive reactions

There were a lot of positive reactions, but you can’t deny the number of people who seem to have been enraged by the idea.

Angry reactions

Not everyone thought it was a great idea, as you will see…

