A clip of Brian May condemning politicians who support fox hunting has gone viral again in the wake of the proposed ban on trail hunting.

Last week, the government published a new animal welfare strategy which included a ban on trail hunting in England and Wales.

Trail hunting is when dogs follow an animal-based scent laid out for them, whilst a group of hunters follow on horseback.

Although the practice doesn’t explicitly involve the killing of animals, it is often accused of being used as a “smokescreen” for hunting foxes and other animals.

Labour pledged to ban trail hunting in its election manifesto, a move widely supported.

But predictable voices have spoken out in anger at the ban, including ‘man of the people’ Nigel Farage, along with several Tory MPs.

Following this, a clip of Queen guitarist Brian May discussing fox-hunting has resurfaced. The clip, originally from 2017, sees the vocal animal rights campaigner tell viewers they should never vote for a politician who advocates for fox hunting.

“Someone who’s not bothered about torturing an animal is not bothered about the welfare of people either,” he said.

May continues: “Fox hunting is not just important in its own right as a cruelty issue, it’s also a fantastic litmus paper.

“It’s something you can apply to people to discover if they have compassion in them or not.”

He finishes by telling people that “if you find out someone is an advocate of fox hunting, don’t vote for them.”

The clip was shared by an account on X and has racked up more than 300,000 views.

You can watch it below.