Brits have begun to return to the UK as they fear they could be deported under post-Brexit rules. Under the Brexit deal, anyone unregistered and staying more than 90 days could be fined, deported and even banned from returning.

British nationals who failed to apply for Spanish residency documents or whose applications have been rejected are only permitted to stay up to 90 days in the sun-kissed country.

Due to this major change in residency rights those who have been in Spain since the beginning of 2021 should have left the country before 31 March, as their legal status changed to undocumented immigrant after that.

Benidorm

Thousands of Brits, many of them retirees and hospitality workers, left Spain in recent weeks, according to Benidorm-based expat news site Global 24/7.

Shaun Cromber was one of them, telling the platform that, despite voting for Brexit, he did not think the UK’s departure from the EU would have an impact on his legal status in Spain.

“Yes I voted out, but I didn’t realise it would come to this, my application has been rejected and we are on our way home – the wife is in tears, she’s distraught and if I’m honest and I’m not too happy at the prospect of returning back to the UK,” Cromber reportedly said.

Leave EU

Otto English, a very active Twitter user, reminded Leave.EU of their previous proclamation on Brits in Spain – and it must eave a bitter taste in their mouths.

Reactions

