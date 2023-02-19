Lancashire Police have confirmed that they have found a body in the River Wyre, near where Nicola Bulley went missing at the end of January. The mum-of-two, who disappeared more than three weeks ago, has been the subject of intense national interest.

Police find body in River Wyre

The mystery of the missing mother has left both authorities and the public scratching their heads. She was out walking her dog on the day of her disappearance, and her mobile phone was found on a nearby park bench.

However, Lancashire Police have come under fire for their own handling of the case. Earlier this week, they shared a much-maligned public statement, drawing attention to Nicola Bulley’s issues with alcoholism and the menopause.

The clumsy declaration intensified the backlash against the police force, who have been accused of failing Mrs. Bulley and her family. Divers had previously searched the River Wyre, concluding that it was ‘unlikely’ her body would be in there.

Details remain sketchy at this stage. There is no confirmation that the body discovered on Sunday afternoon is that of Nicola Bulley. However, it’s understood that police are working ‘very close’ to her last-known whereabouts.

You can read the statement made by Lancashire Police here:

“This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity, while asking that the privacy of the Bulley family is respected.”

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road. An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.”

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time. Procedures to identify the body are on-going. We are currently treating the death as unexplained. Nicola’s family have been informed of developments.” | Lancashire Police