Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after revelations of more parties held by government officials during Covid restrictions, including on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.

The crowd could be heard chanting “my name is Boris” and “this is a work event”, referencing Johnson’s apology that he attended a party during the first Covid lockdown which he ‘thought was a work gathering’.

The immitators were captured on video holding different kinds of alcohol, and some of them were wearing UK flags around their shoulders.

Police said they moved along around 50 people outside Downing Street on Friday, but added no arrests were made.

It comes as an investigation is ongoing into allegations of parties held by government officials during Covid restrictions.

The latest revelations suggest Downing Street staff has held ‘wine-time Fridays’ throughout the pandemic and Boris Johnson regularly witnessed the events.

According to The Mirror, the prime minister encouraged aides to “let off steam” despite the government’s own Covid rules prohibiting indoor gatherings.

Staff even purchased a £142 drinks fridge to keep bottles cool. Trips to the supermarket stocking up on booze in a suitcase on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral were not an isolated event, with sources telling The Mirrror that aides went to the local Tesco in turns on Fridays to fill up the 34-bottle capacity fridge.

A photo showing the chiller being delivered on 11 December 2020 through the back door has emerged – at the time, government rules banned two or more people from different households from mixing indoors unless “reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace this week after it emerged that more parties were held in No10 the day before Prince Philip’s funeral last April.

Two Downing Street leaving parties were held on 16 April 2021 – one for Boris Johnson’s top spin doctor James Slack and the other one for the prime minister’s photographer.

Hours later, the Queen would sit grieving alone in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Boris Johnson ‘knew about parties’

‘Wine-time Fridays’ were scheduled every week between 4pm and 7pm into the electronic calendars of approximately 50 staff members at No 10.

The tradition which comes from previous administrations, help Downing Street staff relax after a busy week but the event reportedly continued many Fridays after Covid restrictions were introduced.

The event was allegedly organised by the No 10 press office but advisers from other parts of the building would also attend.

Sources told The Mirror that one regular attendee when Covid rules on social mixing were in place was Captain Steve Higham, Johnson’s defence adviser.

The London Economic attempted contacting The Ministry of Defence for comment.

Meanwhile, No 10 sources told The Mirror that Boris Johnson often witnessed the ‘wine-time Fridays’ during Covid restrictions.

