Bob Vylan have perfectly shut down someone on social media who claimed they have been “quiet” since their controversial Glastonbury set.

The punk band made international headlines earlier this year after they chanted ‘death, death to the IDF’ during their Glastonbury performance.

Following this, the group, originally hailing from Ipswich, were dropped from several festivals and denounced by politicians across the board after expressing their disdain for the Israeli military. They also had their visas for the US revoked within 24 hours of the performance, ahead a of a scheduled tour.

But at the same time, their music experienced a huge upsurge in listens, reentering the charts.

And one half of the duo, Bobby Vylan, has perfectly clapped back at someone on X who suggested the “tough guys in Bob Vylan sure have been quiet, lately.”

Responding, Vylan wrote: “Played festival last week, playing another festival this weekend, then another 2 weeks later, just sold out one of three nights in the Netherlands, announced another show today, all our back catalogue is streaming well, merch sold out & I’m still handsome as ever.

“I’m busy Warren.”

Game, set and match.