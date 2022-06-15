The first deportation flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday night following interventions from the European Court of Human Rights.

Talking to Sky News, Labour MP David Lammy said the situation was a “mess” as the aircraft was grounded at Boscombe Down in Wiltshire.

'Priti Patel was told the system was unworkable, unethical and would cost an extraordinary amount' says Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, calling the situation "a mess".





Home secretary Priti Patel said she will “not be deterred from doing the right thing” following the humiliating blow for the government.

She described the European Court of Human Rights intervention as “very surprising”, adding that “many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next”.

Grounding

The Home Office legal team is now reviewing “every decision made on this flight”, Patel said, and preparation for the next flight “begins now”.

She added: “Earlier this year, I signed a world-leading Migration Partnership with Rwanda to see those arriving dangerously, illegally, or unnecessarily into the UK relocated to build their lives there.

“This will help break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable.

“Access to the UK’s asylum system must be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart."

Reactions

It appears, therefore, that the government will continue to battle to ensure that these flights take off.

But what was the reaction on social media to what has been dubbed ‘Air farce one’?

1.

I dunno chaps maybe the government could ease the Cost of Living crisis by not doing things like spaffing £500,000 on inhumane & illegal flights ? — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 14, 2022

2.

NOBODY is flying to Rwanda tonight



That would ordinarily save us £1/2 million but knowing this Govt they’ve probably contracted to pay it already without a cancellation clause! — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 14, 2022

3.

I think it's fair to say this is the one flight we're all pleased to see cancelled. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 14, 2022

4.

Tomorrow’s Daily Express:

"Human rights cause cancer says Diana’s ghost." — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 14, 2022

5.

Apparently Lee Anderson has just been sat at home with his toy planes making take off noises for the last hour. — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) June 14, 2022

6.

Illegal policy not easy to deliver, says lawbreaking enthusiast https://t.co/0a9RGoqaHJ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 14, 2022

7.

BREAKING: The EHCR has successfully stopped people traffickers sending innocent people to a country they've never visited against their will. Those people traffickers are called Boris Johnson and Priti Patel x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) June 14, 2022

8.

"I always knew the courts would find this to be an unlawful and inhumane policy, because it is an unlawful and inhumane policy and we deliberately devised it as an unlawful and inhumane policy". https://t.co/pRoAEND8UN — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) June 14, 2022

9.

The refugees have now been left stranded by a last minute flight cancellation. They're British. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 14, 2022

10.

Fascinated to find out how racist supporters of a racist policy will respond to the news that the racist politicians they vote for because they're racist can't even get racist policies right. And all while they continue to pretend that they're not remotely racist. Tune in at 10am https://t.co/uZJ41Hjyr0 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2022

11.

well done to the ECHR blocking Boris Johnson and Priti Patel's idiotic and inhumane flight to Rwanda, Winston Churchill would be proud — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 14, 2022

13.

Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Liz Truss, your boys took a hell of a beating https://t.co/CquyEM8Ahq — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 14, 2022

14.

Priti Patel is deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, Prince Charles, the Church of England and Jezza have formed a united front against the idea, and a lot of cowardly politicians are saying nothing for fear of offending racists. I do have that right, don't I? — David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 14, 2022

