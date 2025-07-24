Bernie Sanders has “perfectly” called out Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The senator brutally reminded the US president that “undocumented immigrants do the backbreaking work” to keep America going.

He cited food picking and nursing jobs as those frequently done by immigrants, as he called for greater immigration reforms.

Writing on X, he said: “Undocumented immigrants do the backbreaking work that keeps this country going: picking our food, working in meatpacking plants, providing child care for our kids, supporting our grandparents in nursing homes.

Undocumented immigrants do the backbreaking work that keeps this country going: picking our food, working in meatpacking plants, providing child care for our kids, supporting our grandparents in nursing homes.



We need comprehensive immigration reform, not mass deportations. pic.twitter.com/TQRcOLvzCL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 22, 2025

“We need comprehensive immigration reform, not mass deportations.”

It comes after the US President ordered an expansion of the detention and deportation of migrants across the country as protests against his policies continue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on federal agencies to “do all in their power” to deliver “the single largest mass deportation programme in history”, naming Los Angeles, Chicago and New York as specific targets, according to the BBC.

Since Donald Trump came to office, Sanders has made vital interventions on economic, foreign, and social policies.

He has previously said poverty can be “abolished” through higher taxation on billionaires, who he argues should not exist.

“We can literally abolish poverty right now,” the Independent senator said. “If we have the courage to make sure that this new technology, the creation of wealth, goes to all people, not just the people on top.”

He explained: “We should be saying right now, in a world in which globally the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 95%, and in nation after nation you’re seeing more and more income and wealth inequality, I would say that in the United States we should not have billionaires.”

Mentioning Musk, he continued: “The idea that somebody now has $300-$400bn when we have people sleeping out on the streets, when people can’t afford healthcare, can’t afford childcare – that is insane.

“So we need to democratise our society, get people involved and create an economy that works for all of us, not just the folks on Wall Street or the new high tech billionaires.”