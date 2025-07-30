Bernie Sanders has called Benjamin Netanyahu a “disgusting liar” and “racist” in his biggest intervention yet.

The senator has urged Donald Trump to stop funding the Israeli government, claiming the money is being used to “kill innocent people” in Gaza.

Writing on X, he said: “Netanyahu is a disgusting liar. Children are starving to death.

“The United States cannot continue to supply his racist government with hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that is used to kill innocent people.”

It comes after the head of the United Nations agency responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees warned that aid workers in Gaza are collapsing from hunger as starvation deaths continue to rise and ceasefire talks have stalled.

“This deepening crisis is affecting everyone, including those trying to save lives in the war-torn enclave … When caretakers cannot find enough to eat, the entire humanitarian system is collapsing,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (Unrwa), on Thursday.

At least 45 people have died of hunger in the past four days. The UN and humanitarian organisations blame Israel’s near-total blockade of aid into Gaza for the deepening food crisis.

Keir Starmer has announced the UK will recognise Palestine in September, unless certain agreements are met.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “It is hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times. But I must reiterate my call for all sides to engage in good faith, and at pace, to bring about an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to unconditionally release all hostages. We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this.

We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

He added: “The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”