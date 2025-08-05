Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for full military control of the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media sources, marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict.

As reported by Ynet News, Netanyahu is seeking approval from his security cabinet for a complete takeover of the Palestinian territory. One senior aide to the prime minister told the outlet: “This is die cast – we are going for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip.”

The official added: “There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held.

“If the chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

In response, Hamas dismissed the reports, saying: “Israel’s threats are repetitive, worthless and have no influence on our decisions.”

Currently, Israeli forces control approximately 75% of Gaza, according to The Times of Israel. Should this new plan proceed, it would place the entire region under Israeli authority.

Since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,139 Israelis, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has reportedly killed at least 56,000 people.

It comes as Keir Starmer is set to launch a programme that will allow seriously ill and injured children from Gaza to be brought to Britain for NHS treatment, with an official announcement expected within weeks.

Under the new initiative, ministers will provide publicly funded medical care for children in urgent need. Earlier this year, the charity Project Pure Hope facilitated the arrival of three children from Gaza to the UK for treatment through a privately run scheme.

A government spokesperson confirmed the plans, stating: “We are taking forward plans to evacuate more children from Gaza who require urgent medical care, including bringing them to the UK for specialist treatment where that is the best option for their care.

“We are working at pace to do so as quickly as possible, with further details to be set out in due course.”

According to Unicef, over 50,000 children have been killed or injured in Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated in October 2023. Labour leader Keir Starmer recently said the UK was “urgently accelerating” its efforts to bring wounded children over for treatment.

The new government-led effort will run alongside Project Pure Hope’s operations, which have already resulted in successful evacuations for medical care.