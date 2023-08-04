British Airways (BA) workers have secured a 13.1 per cent pay increase, trade union Unite has said.

Staff at the airline will receive the pay increase over an 18-month period, as well as a £1,000 one off payment.

The pay offer was “overwhelmingly” accepted by Unite members after a ballot was held, the trade union added.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a sizable pay increase which has been achieved by the hard work and dedication of the union’s reps and officers, hammered out in detailed negotiations.

“The fact that Unite has reversed the fire and rehire cuts while also securing a large increase in pay, underlines how the union’s relentless focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of members, is delivering for workers financially.”

BA has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the parent company of BA made a record operating profit between January and June.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) announced last month that its operating profit in the first half of 2023 reached 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion), up from a loss of 446 million euros (£383 million) in the same period last year.

Revenue reached 13.6 billion euros (£11.7 billion), an increase of nearly 45 per cent year-on-year.

Fares were up by an average of around 9.5 per cent, while fuel prices increased by 5.7 per cent.

IAG added that the capacity of its flights has been restored to 94 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Related: Average rent in London set to soar to £2,700 a month