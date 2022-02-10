Andrea Leadsom, for it is she, has had enough epic meltdown on social media.

In January a tweet by MP Andrea Leadsom was labelled ‘tasteless’ and ‘disrespectful’ after it hailed a ‘return to normal’ following the scrapping of Covid Plan B restrictions.

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Labour group, Cllr Emma Roberts, said: “As measures are lifted once again, many people up and down the country will not be going back to ‘normal’.

“Numerous families in South Northamptonshire have lost loved ones or have had Covid dramatically alter their health and livelihoods.

“A statement like this from their MP is disrespectful and tone deaf.”

This time after watching a news piece, about Mining Trade Unionist, Arthur Scargill, she slammed the reporter for bias.

It turns out the BBC man was Nick Robinson, who was a key figure in the Conservative Party during the various Miners’ strikes in the 80s.

She wrote: “Unbelievable reporting by @BBCr4today about Scargill and Miners strike. Talk about left wing bias! Scargill obviously one of @bbcnickrobinson ‘s hero. His tone on Margaret Thatcher says it all. BBC neutral? I don’t think so.”

Unbelievable reporting by @BBCr4today about Scargill and Miners strike. Talk about left wing bias! Scargill obviously one of @bbcnickrobinson ‘s hero. His tone on Margaret Thatcher says it all. BBC neutral? I don’t think so — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 10, 2022

Even for her, this was a very silly response, as you can see from the responses, below.

Nick Robinson was the president of Oxford University's Conservative Association and Chairman of the National Young Conservatives. https://t.co/1n2m8boFUs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 10, 2022

Is that so? Nick Robinson was a very active member of the Conservative party in the eighties. The BBC is not biased toward the left wing. At best it can be described as having a bias toward whoever is in government. The modern Tory party has become an organ of the alt right. pic.twitter.com/gaVPxoWgQJ — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) February 10, 2022

Narrator: "At around the time of the Miners Strike, Nick Robinson became President of the Oxford University Conservative Association." https://t.co/HWMHXoSS5h — Paul Dempsey (@DempseyPaul) February 10, 2022

Johnson's Brexiters have gone so far down that dark #EnglishNationalist road, that even a Tory voting Nick Robinson is now seen as a leftie. Just think about it! https://t.co/tXAr4MhqVL — MrGTTO 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇺🌍 (@MrYesWeCan) February 10, 2022

A world class master of satire has hacked @andrealeadsom's account and delivered the ultimate gag on @bbcnickrobinson. Either that, or someone slipped some acid into her porridge this morning. https://t.co/cE4A6lHcPJ — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) February 10, 2022

That's the Nick Robinson who was a major figure in the Young Conservatives both before, during and after the 1984-5 strike. That's not a criticism of Robinson who is entitled to a political past: it is one of Leadsom who like a lot of Tory shriekers is intergalactically thick https://t.co/Sn9B5WK1DG — Scandifriend (@scandifriend) February 10, 2022

At the time of the Miners strike Nick Robinson was Chair of Cheshire Young Conservatives and on the National Advisory Committee. https://t.co/L0XUIETYkY — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 10, 2022

This is beyond parody. What matters is not what it says about me – which is provably nonsense – but what says about our politics. Someone who held one of the highest posts in the land feels free to casually make false & damaging allegations of bias. Makes me sad rather than angry — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 10, 2022

