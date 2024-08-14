PoliticsJOE correspondent Ava Evans skillfully debunked the anti-migrant bigotry that has underpinned civil unrest in the UK over the past two weeks.

More than 1,000 people have now been arrested in the wake of the riots spurred by misinformation surrounding the tragic Southport attacks.

In its latest update, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said that 1,024 people have been arrested and 575 charged across the UK.

Those arrested include a 69-year-old accused of vandalism in Liverpool and a 13-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court after being seen on July 31st punching and kicking the entrance to a hotel for asylum seekers.



Speaking on Jeremy Vine, Ava Evans dismantled the anti-migrant bigotry that has been fuelling the riots.

Pointing to the chronic lack of social housing that currently exists, she explained that immigrants have little to do with the undersupply of homes.

If anything, much like in the NHS, they are much more likely to ease the problem by taking up building jobs than worsening it.

Watch the clip in full below:

