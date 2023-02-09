Students at a top British agricultural university have been reported to police after they strapped the corpse of a dead fox to the roof of a car taking part in a charity rally.

Photos of the stunt, uploaded to social media platform Snapchat by students from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) in Cirencester, have provoked outrage.

The footage shows the car driving off with the lifeless animal draped across the roof, limbs tied down with blue straps.

An accompanying caption read: “Does it get anymore Ciren”.

The university has since said it condemned the students’ behaviour and had contacted Gloucestershire Constabulary for help with identifying the culprits.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a spokesman for the Royal Agricultural University added: “We condemn this behaviour.

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident, the details were passed to our Student Services team and an investigation was started immediately.

“We have spoken to the police and to our Students’ Union to identify those involved.

“We will absolutely not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will deal with those involved appropriately.”

Related: Former MP Jared O’Mara jailed over fraudulent expenses claims