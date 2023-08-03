A one-off special of the comedy classic The Royle Family is set to be aired in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Written, created by and starring Caroline Aherne, who died aged 52 in 2016, and Craig Cash, 62, the Royle Family became one of the defining sitcoms of the 1990s.

It follows a Manchester-based family as they go about their day-to-day lives, and became famed for its classic family squabbles, Anthony’s tea rounds and Jim’s trips to the toilet.

To mark a quarter of a century since the comedy launched on BBC, Gold will be airing an updated version of the 2010 documentary, The Royle Family: Down The Back Of The Sofa in September, featuring cast members Ralf Little, 42, Ricky Tomlinson, 83, Sue Johnston, 79, and Cash.

Announcing the new show, Gold commissioning editor Jason Dawson said it had been a “pleasure” to work alongside Cash and the “brilliant team at Phil McIntyre”.

The Royle Family ran for three series from 1998 to 2000, later returning for several specials from 2006 to 2012.

As well as the lead cast members, Sheridan Smith, Joanne Froggatt and Jessica Hynes also found huge success after appearing as recurring characters.

Tomlinson and Johnson recently teamed up again to binge television, much like couple Jim and Barbara, on Celebrity Gogglebox.

“When it first aired ‘Gogglebox’ was called ‘the real Royle Family’ so this is a full circle moment,” said Tomlinson.

“Sue and I together again, in front of the box!”

