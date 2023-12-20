Lee Anderson – known commonly as 30p Lee in relation to comments he made about food banks – has adopted a new nickname after some superb trolling from Carol Vorderman.

The former Countdown star offered her help after the MP for Ashfield joined fellow Tories in doing cartwheels over the falling rate of inflation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he reacted to news that the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.9 per cent in November, down from 4.6 per cent in October, saying: “Great News. Inflation is the real enemy to our standard of living.

“The plan is working which puts more money in all our pockets. Even The Guardian is reporting this good news.”

But as several people have pointed out on social media, the government has little control over the rate of inflation and even if they did, people will still feel poorer as a result of it going up.

Responding to the comments, Vorderman offered to enrol Anderson in her online maths school to help with his understanding of the measure.

She posted: “Lee… a little lesson. Inflation means prices are going UP. Annual inflation was 3.9 per cent to November.

“Which means that something costing 30p a year ago would now cost 3.9 per cent MORE.

“So people don’t have “more money in their pockets” they have LESS.

“Try my online maths school for help.”

On the back of the comments, ‘31.17p Lee’ has been trending on X, with several people jumping in:

An economics lesson for you Lee



Previously you were 30p Lee



After 3.9% inflation you are now 31.17p Lee



Should anyone for any bizarre reason want to buy you, your price has still gone UP



Its not good news, it’s bad, just not quite as bad as it was last time. — PaulShilly 🌹🌹 (@shillcock_paul) December 20, 2023

30p Lee Anderson doesn't understand how 3.9% inflation works. He believes it means prices are going down.

Oh dear his new nickname shall now be 31.17p Lee — THE BLACK SALTIRE#FBSI (@80_mcswan) December 20, 2023

