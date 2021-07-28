Yep you read the right a restaurant in the US is demanding that people who want to eat in their establishment have to be unvaccinated.
The eatery called Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, in California, is a lockdown sceptics idea of a good night out. We will leave them to it.
California restaurant asks patrons to show ‘proof of being UNvaccinated’ https://t.co/Tne48bMRth pic.twitter.com/5N5CD95XHU— New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2021
Accompanying pics show the Italian restaurant emblazoned with signs that read: “NOTICE: Proof of being UNvaccinated required.”
“We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the now-viral notice adds.
Earlier this month, rocker Eric Clapton announced that he will refuse to perform in any venues that require guests to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft have also made similar statements.
Reactions
As you would expect a lot of people were astonished at the demand and made their feelings felt on social media.
1.
Nobody will be able to smell or taste their meal https://t.co/0VMnncd6zp— Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 27, 2021
2.
Tell me you live in America without telling me you live in America. pic.twitter.com/Nf3iaGTSk4— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 26, 2021
3.
I wonder if the owner of this restaurant also owns a Funeral Parlor?— Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) July 27, 2021
That would explain a lot!! https://t.co/Kk23SgnI5L
4.
This is a sign that you shouldn’t eat at that restaurant. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/39uuV4tKnv— Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) July 27, 2021
5.
“Americans who get vaccinated to protect other Americans are unamerican”— Aaron Kmart Rubio (@aaronkrubio) July 27, 2021
-Italian restaurant https://t.co/fJ18FdfNsH
6.
Don’t think they really thought that one through. https://t.co/b1z0VmEJQe— DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) July 27, 2021
7.
BREAKING NEWS: A restaurant in Orange County, California, has stumbled upon the most effective way to avoid serving any customers. https://t.co/1OhMgq5zbM— Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) July 27, 2021
8.
EMPLOYEES MUST *NOT* WASH HANDS https://t.co/OSMhzl0PvO— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) July 27, 2021
9.
what the hell is “proof of being unvaccinated”? a hospital bill? https://t.co/A2rI4FNsfq— shauna (@goldengateblond) July 27, 2021
