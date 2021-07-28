Yep you read the right a restaurant in the US is demanding that people who want to eat in their establishment have to be unvaccinated.

The eatery called Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, in California, is a lockdown sceptics idea of a good night out. We will leave them to it.

California restaurant asks patrons to show ‘proof of being UNvaccinated’ https://t.co/Tne48bMRth pic.twitter.com/5N5CD95XHU — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2021

Accompanying pics show the Italian restaurant emblazoned with signs that read: “NOTICE: Proof of being UNvaccinated required.”

“We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the now-viral notice adds.

Earlier this month, rocker Eric Clapton announced that he will refuse to perform in any venues that require guests to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft have also made similar statements.

Reactions

As you would expect a lot of people were astonished at the demand and made their feelings felt on social media.

1.

Nobody will be able to smell or taste their meal https://t.co/0VMnncd6zp — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 27, 2021

2.

Tell me you live in America without telling me you live in America. pic.twitter.com/Nf3iaGTSk4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 26, 2021

3.

I wonder if the owner of this restaurant also owns a Funeral Parlor?



That would explain a lot!! https://t.co/Kk23SgnI5L — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) July 27, 2021

4.

This is a sign that you shouldn’t eat at that restaurant. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/39uuV4tKnv — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) July 27, 2021

5.

“Americans who get vaccinated to protect other Americans are unamerican”

-Italian restaurant https://t.co/fJ18FdfNsH — Aaron Kmart Rubio (@aaronkrubio) July 27, 2021

6.

Don’t think they really thought that one through. https://t.co/b1z0VmEJQe — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) July 27, 2021

7.

BREAKING NEWS: A restaurant in Orange County, California, has stumbled upon the most effective way to avoid serving any customers. https://t.co/1OhMgq5zbM — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) July 27, 2021

8.

EMPLOYEES MUST *NOT* WASH HANDS https://t.co/OSMhzl0PvO — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) July 27, 2021

9.

what the hell is “proof of being unvaccinated”? a hospital bill? https://t.co/A2rI4FNsfq — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 27, 2021

