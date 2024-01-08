A mum has sparked a debate online after revealing that her husband’s Christmas gift to her was to babysit her daughter.

TikToker, That’s So Iyah, shared a video to her page in December explaining that the ‘gift’ was given to her by her husband.

The video, which has since received almost half a million views, was captioned: “The best gift I could wish for […] love u babe.”

In the video, she told her 842,000 followers: “So, I just got back from the store, and my husband goes, ‘Did you enjoy your time? That was the other half of my Christmas gift.

“‘You were gone for two hours, and I babysat. Your gift was freedom. I love you,’ and he kissed me.”

@rafal_and_iyah The best gift I could wish for 😜❤️ love u babe ♬ original sound – Thats So Iyah

Her husband, Rafal, then explained that freedom “is the greatest gift of all for a mother”.

People have since argued in the comment section that this should be the full time job of any parent, not a present.

One wrote: “I really hope you guys are able to sit down and discuss that he’s not babysitting if it’s his kid. That’s called parenting. And time away is absolutely needed. It’s not a gift but a necessity.”

Another argued: “You can’t babysit you own kid, it is called parenting.”

A third wrote: “Ouch…. That even hurt me and I have no babies.”

And a fourth said: “Teach him that dads don’t “babysit” lol.”

Others believe the post was made as a tongue-in-cheek joke with one person writing: “It’s a joke right?” while another said: “They’re probably joking guys. Lighten up.”

What do you think?

