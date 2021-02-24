Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 24 February 2021

Wednesday will be largely fine and dry, with some sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the west later, with some rain arriving overnight. A windy and very mild day. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.