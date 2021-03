Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 17 March 2021

Mostly dry in the west of the region with some sunny spells. Always cloudier, breezier, and cooler across eastern parts, with a few showers here by afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.